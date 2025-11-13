Verizon slashing 15,000 jobs after new CEO’s price vow to customers
- Verizon is reportedly planning to cut approximately 15,000 jobs, representing about 15% of its workforce, as part of a major restructuring.
- The layoffs, expected to commence next week, will primarily target non-union management roles, affecting over 20% of that segment.
- The move comes under the leadership of new CEO Dan Schulman, who aims to make Verizon a "simpler, leaner and scrappier business" amid increasing competition and slowing subscriber growth.
- In addition to job cuts, Verizon intends to convert around 180 corporate-owned retail outlets into franchised operations.
- Schulman has indicated a shift away from relying on price increases for financial growth, focusing instead on customer retention and cost transformation.