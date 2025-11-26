Lawyer arrested for allegedly attacking elderly man on cruise ship
- A Florida lawyer, Phillip Ortiz, was arrested following an alleged assault on a 67-year-old man aboard the Norwegian Encore cruise ship in Miami.
- The incident reportedly began when Ortiz attempted to enter a restricted area, and the elderly man intervened, leading to a physical altercation.
- Ortiz is accused of pushing and tripping the senior, causing him to fall, hit his head, and lose consciousness, after which Ortiz allegedly left him without assistance.
- Other passengers performed CPR on the elderly man, who was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
- Ortiz was initially charged with aggravated battery on a person over 65, but a judge downgraded the charge to battery on an elderly person and granted him bond with a no-contact order.