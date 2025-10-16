Lawyer caught using AI in asylum appeal case
- An immigration barrister, Chowdhury Rahman, faces a potential disciplinary probe after a judge ruled he used AI tools like ChatGPT for legal research.
- The judge found Mr Rahman presented "entirely fictitious" or "wholly irrelevant" cases in his submissions, wasting the tribunal's time.
- Judge Mark Blundell concluded it was "overwhelmingly likely" Mr Rahman used generative Artificial Intelligence to formulate the grounds of appeal and attempted to conceal this.
- The incident occurred during an appeal for two Honduran sisters seeking asylum in the UK, whose claim was ultimately dismissed by the tribunal.
- The judge is now considering reporting Mr Rahman to the Bar Standards Board for his conduct and misleading submissions.