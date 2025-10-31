Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fox host criticizes Democrats for questioning legality of Trump’s military strikes

Fox News host champions Trump strikes on alleged drug boats
  • Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones dismissed Democratic concerns over the administration's military strikes against alleged drug runners, stating he did not need a briefing as “bad guys are dying.”
  • The U.S. military has conducted 14 strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats off South America, resulting in at least 61 deaths, with reports indicating potential strikes on Venezuelan military installations.
  • Democratic lawmakers expressed frustration with classified briefings, questioning the legal rationale and “end game” of the campaign, with some being excluded from Republican-only sessions.
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the administration's actions, attributing Democratic criticism to “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and claiming “exquisite intelligence” supported the strikes against narcotics.
  • Despite claims linking the strikes to fentanyl, reports confirm the drug primarily originates from Mexico and Asia, not Venezuela, a fact reportedly acknowledged by the military in briefings.
In full

