Fox host criticizes Democrats for questioning legality of Trump’s military strikes
- Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones dismissed Democratic concerns over the administration's military strikes against alleged drug runners, stating he did not need a briefing as “bad guys are dying.”
- The U.S. military has conducted 14 strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats off South America, resulting in at least 61 deaths, with reports indicating potential strikes on Venezuelan military installations.
- Democratic lawmakers expressed frustration with classified briefings, questioning the legal rationale and “end game” of the campaign, with some being excluded from Republican-only sessions.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the administration's actions, attributing Democratic criticism to “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and claiming “exquisite intelligence” supported the strikes against narcotics.
- Despite claims linking the strikes to fentanyl, reports confirm the drug primarily originates from Mexico and Asia, not Venezuela, a fact reportedly acknowledged by the military in briefings.