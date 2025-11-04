Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Congresswoman defends ‘disgusting’ Halloween costume after backlash

Lauren Boebert offers 'pep talks' on Cameo
  • Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing criticism for wearing a racially insensitive Halloween costume, dressing in traditional Mexican attire alongside her boyfriend, who was dressed as an ICE agent.
  • At a party in Loveland, Colorado, Boebert wore a sombrero and held a sign that read: “Mexican Word of the Day: Juicy. Tell me if juicy ICE coming.”
  • Her office dismissed the controversy, stating it was “a Halloween costume” and urged senators to reopen the government.
  • The costume has drawn widespread condemnation from Democrats, Latino community leaders, and even some conservatives present at the party.
  • The congresswoman is no stranger to controversy, having previously caused outrage by alleging that Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim, is a “suicide bomber” and by getting herself thrown out of a Beetlejuice musical.
In full

