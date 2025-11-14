Top administration officials met with Rep. Lauren Boebert to discuss Epstein files release vote
- Officials from the White House and Justice Department met with Rep. Lauren Boebert in the White House Situation Room to discuss a discharge petition concerning the release of Jeffrey Epstein's files.
- The meeting aimed to persuade Boebert to remove her name from the petition, which was one signature short of forcing a vote on the documents' release.
- Boebert, a Republican, maintained her support for the petition, which subsequently received its final signature from Rep. Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat.
- The use of the secure Situation Room for this meeting was described as “highly unusual” by former Biden administration officials, though Boebert dismissed concerns.
- Donald Trump also contacted Rep. Nancy Mace, another Republican signatory, who similarly refused to withdraw her support for the petition.