Fox News host ridiculed for confusing Nicki Minaj with Cardi B
- Fox News host Laura Ingraham faced widespread mockery after mistakenly attributing Cardi B's song 'WAP' to Nicki Minaj during a live broadcast.
- The gaffe occurred while Ingraham was discussing Nicki Minaj's appearance at a White House event to promote Donald Trump's child investment account initiative.
- Ingraham was corrected live on air by a producer, leading to further ridicule given her and Fox News's history of confusing prominent Black individuals.
- Minaj, who has recently expressed strong support for Trump, declared herself his “number one fan” at the event and later flaunted a “Trump Gold Card.”
- Critics highlighted Minaj's shift towards Trumpism, noting her struggle for cultural relevance as other female rappers gained stardom.
