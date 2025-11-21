Larry Summers admits visiting Esptein island with his wife during their honeymoon
- Larry Summers and his wife, Elisa New, flew to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island for part of their 2005 honeymoon.
- Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence, was also aboard Epstein’s plane during the trip.
- A spokesperson for Summers confirmed the brief visit, stating it occurred before Epstein’s first arrest.
- Summers flew on Epstein’s planes four times in total, including three occasions while he was president of Harvard.
- He recently stepped down from his teaching role at Harvard after emails with Epstein were released, expressing deep shame for continuing communication - a topic also addressed by Donald Trump.