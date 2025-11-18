‘Deeply ashamed’ Larry Summers steps down after Epstein emails reveal relationship
- Larry Summers, a prominent economist and former Treasury Secretary, announced he is stepping back from public life.
- This decision follows the release of emails between Summers and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Summers expressed deep shame for his actions and took full responsibility for continuing to communicate with Epstein after his 2008 conviction.
- In a November 2018 message, Epstein called himself Summers’ “wing man.” Summers has been married since 2005.
- Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for Harvard to sever ties with Summers, citing his 'monumentally bad judgment' in associating with Epstein.