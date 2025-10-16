Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lara Trump pitches herself to perform during MAGA Super Bowl halftime show

Lara Trump offers herself up to perform at the right-wing alt Super Bowl half time show
  • Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, has offered to perform at an alternative Super Bowl halftime show organized by Turning Point USA.
  • She pitched the idea on her podcast, The Right View with Lara Trump, suggesting it would upset those on the left.
  • Turning Point USA announced the alternative event after Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny was selected to headline the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show.
  • Her previous musical endeavors, including the song “Hero”, have been met with online mockery.
  • Bad Bunny's selection sparked criticism from the MAGA world, due to his past critiques of the president and his immigration policies, though he appears unfazed by the backlash.
