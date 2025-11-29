CCTV catches woman swiping £200 of langoustines from Michelin-star restaurant
- A woman was caught on CCTV stealing approximately £200 worth of langoustines from outside a Michelin-star restaurant in Chelsea, London.
- The theft occurred at Elystan Street restaurant around 8am on Tuesday, 25 November.
- The restaurant reported the missing seafood delivery on Wednesday, 26 November, and has appealed for public assistance.
- The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating the incident, which involves the theft of produce from outside the premises.
- Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting CAD 1601 of 26 November.