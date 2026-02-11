UK bank becomes first to offer electronic signatures for mortgage deeds
- Nationwide Building Society has introduced electronic signing for mortgage deeds, removing the traditional requirement for a witness.
- This change allows individuals purchasing or remortgaging properties in England and Wales to use Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) technology, provided their solicitor or conveyancer is equipped.
- The initiative aims to streamline and accelerate the home-buying and remortgaging process, reducing inconvenience and stress for customers.
- This progressive move was made possible through a collaborative effort involving the Land Registry, Your Conveyancer, and technology provider Veyco.
- Industry experts view this as a significant step for the mortgage market, enhancing security, reducing delays, and improving the overall efficiency of property transactions.
