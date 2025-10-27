Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

David Lammy slams Robert Jenrick over comments on wrongly freed migrant sex offender

David Lammy hits out at 'brass neck' of Robert Jenrick
  • David Lammy accused Robert Jenrick of having a "brass neck" over comments regarding the mistaken release of a migrant sex offender.
  • Speaking in the House of Commons, the shadow justice secretary described the release of Hadush Kebatu, an Ethiopian asylum seeker, as a "national embarrassment".
  • Mr Lammy criticised the deputy prime minister for "feigning anger" and condemned the government's Sentencing Bill, which allows for early release based on good behaviour.
  • He attributed the issues to 14 years of Conservative governments, stating they had resulted in "crumbling courts and crumbling prisons".
  • Watch the video in full above.
