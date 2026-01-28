Tories lining up to join Reform before ‘transfer saga’ ends, says Lammy
- Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy joked during Prime Minister's Questions that Conservative MPs were "lining up" to join Reform UK, comparing the defections to a "disloyal transfer saga" in football.
- Lammy claimed that 26 Conservative MPs had already defected to Reform, referencing figures like former Home Secretary Suella Braverman as having joined Nigel Farage's party.
- Shadow Business Secretary Andrew Griffith countered, labelling Lammy "left behind Lammy" and criticising Labour's economic policies, alleging they would increase business costs and had led to rising unemployment.
- Lammy defended Labour's employment record and criticised Griffith's past "U-turns" on net zero, while also highlighting Labour's current policy focus on capping ground rents and cutting living costs.
- The debate concluded with Griffith joking about potential Labour leadership contests and Reform UK MP Lee Anderson challenging Lammy on pub closures under the current government.