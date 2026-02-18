9 skiers missing after avalanche near Lake Tahoe
- Nine skiers are currently missing following an avalanche in the mountainous wilderness near Lake Tahoe, with extreme weather conditions hindering rescue efforts.
- Six other members of their group were successfully rescued on Tuesday evening, with two requiring hospital treatment.
- Rescue teams were dispatched to Frog Lake after a 911 call reported individuals buried, facing dangerous conditions due to the risk of further avalanches.
- The skiers were on the final day of a three-day backcountry trek, and authorities were alerted by their tour company and emergency beacons.
- California is experiencing a powerful winter storm bringing heavy snow and high winds, leading to an avalanche warning for the Central Sierra Nevada and causing widespread disruption.
