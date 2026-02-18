10 skiers missing after avalanche near Lake Tahoe
- An avalanche occurred in Northern California on Tuesday, amidst a powerful winter storm, prompting search and rescue teams to be deployed to the Castle Peak area, northwest of Lake Tahoe.
- Six backcountry skiers have been found alive and are awaiting rescue, while 10 others remain missing from a group that initially comprised four ski guides and 12 clients.
- The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 11:30 a.m. reporting the avalanche and individuals buried.
- The region is currently experiencing a powerful winter storm, bringing treacherous thunderstorms, high winds, and heavy snow, which has led to high avalanche danger in the backcountry.
- Experts had issued warnings of high avalanche risk due to rapidly accumulating snowfall on fragile snowpack layers coupled with gale-force winds, resulting in several ski resorts being partially or fully closed.
