Eight skiers dead after Lake Tahoe avalanche, 1 still missing
- Eight skiers have been found dead and a ninth is still missing after the deadliest avalanche in the United States in four decades.
- A desperate search was launched after a group, including tour guides, got caught in an avalanche near Lake Tahoe in California on Tuesday morning.
- Six skiers were rescued Tuesday while the search continued for nine others near Frog Lake. Nine women and six men were on the ski trip, with the six rescued being five women and one male between the age of 30 to 55 years old.
- The group was on a three-day trek in Northern California's Sierra Nevada as a monster winter storm pummeled the West Coast.
- The tragedy marks the deadliest avalanche in the U.S. since 1981, when 11 climbers were killed on Mount Rainier, Washington.
