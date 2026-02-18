Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Eight skiers dead after Lake Tahoe avalanche, 1 still missing

Heavy snow slams Nevada County in Northern California
  • Eight skiers have been found dead and a ninth is still missing after the deadliest avalanche in the United States in four decades.
  • A desperate search was launched after a group, including tour guides, got caught in an avalanche near Lake Tahoe in California on Tuesday morning.
  • Six skiers were rescued Tuesday while the search continued for nine others near Frog Lake. Nine women and six men were on the ski trip, with the six rescued being five women and one male between the age of 30 to 55 years old.
  • The group was on a three-day trek in Northern California's Sierra Nevada as a monster winter storm pummeled the West Coast.
  • The tragedy marks the deadliest avalanche in the U.S. since 1981, when 11 climbers were killed on Mount Rainier, Washington.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in