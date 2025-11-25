Lake effect snow and winter storms threaten to derail Thanksgiving travel
- Many Americans are bracing for nasty weather this Thanksgiving with a lake effect snow warning and winter storm watches in effect.
- More than 5,000 flights were delayed or canceled on Monday and Tuesday due to widespread severe weather conditions.
- Massive thunderstorms are affecting the South, while snow is impacting the Intermountain West and Midwest, causing significant travel disruptions.
- Parts of the northeast are set to see lake effect snow on Thanksgiving, with up to a foot or more blowing between Tuesday and Thursday morning.
- Approximately 73 million people, nearly 90 percent of Thanksgiving travelers, are anticipated to make journeys by road, a number that could increase due to flight cancelations.