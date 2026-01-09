Reform’s London mayoral candidate has businesses struck off
- Laila Cunningham, Reform UK’s candidate for the 2028 London mayoral election, has had several businesses struck off by Companies House for failing to file legally required documents.
- Two companies, Kitchin Table Ltd. and MGIC Ltd., where Ms Cunningham was a director or shareholder, were dissolved by the official watchdog.
- Kitchin Table Ltd, which operated an app for women’s co-working, was dissolved in August 2024, and MGIC Ltd. was struck off in August 2023.
- Ms Cunningham stated on Times Radio that she 'didn't break companies' law,' explaining that the companies were dormant and there was 'never any wrongdoing' or fraud.
- Reform UK defended Ms Cunningham, noting that many entrepreneurs have inactive companies struck off, and she has passed all advanced vetting and background checks.