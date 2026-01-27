Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The ‘vile’ and ‘racist’ WhatsApp messages sent by Labour councillors

  • An independent report has revealed that Labour councillors made "vile" and "racist" remarks in a WhatsApp group chat.
  • The report, commissioned by Tameside Council, found that six councillors displayed a "complete disregard" for standards in public life.
  • Specific incidents included former MP Andrew Gwynne wishing a constituent would "croak", Jack Naylor making an antisemitic joke, and George Newton making "racist" comments.
  • Derogatory remarks were also made about political figures like Angela Rayner and Dianne Abbott, and an elderly neurodivergent Labour supporter was insulted.
  • The findings led to Andrew Gwynne's suspension from the Labour Party and his resignation as an MP, triggering a by-election in Gorton and Denton.
