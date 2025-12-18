Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour reveal £1 billion plan to tackle violence against women and girls

Jess Phillips backs Labour plans to tackle influence of Andrew Tate
  • Labour has unveiled its long-awaited strategy to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG), vowing to treat it with the same seriousness as terror and organised crime.
  • Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips announced the strategy is backed by £1bn over three years, including an additional £19m for safe accommodation, though campaigners argue this is insufficient.
  • Key measures include banning 'nudification' tools, implementing nudity detection filters with tech companies, and introducing new interventions and curriculum changes in schools.
  • Campaigners, including the Children's Commissioner and charities like Refuge, expressed concerns that the strategy does not adequately protect girls under 16 and lacks sufficient funding for specialist support services.
  • Tory leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the strategy, suggesting it was too focused on young boys and calling for the removal of individuals from 'cultures that don't respect women' from the UK, a stance condemned as dangerous and racist by other groups.
