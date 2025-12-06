Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trans women to be barred from parts of Labour conference

Women’s Institute CEO expresses ‘sincere regret’ on trans women ban
  • The Labour Party has announced that trans women will be barred from the main hall and denied voting rights at its women's conference next year.
  • Trans women will only be permitted to attend fringe events, evening receptions, and exhibition spaces at the conference.
  • This decision is understood to be influenced by the Supreme Court's ruling that the terms 'woman' and 'sex' in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological women and sex.
  • The move has been criticised by Labour for Trans Rights, who called it ”terrible”, while the gender-critical group Labour Women's Declaration welcomed the party's adherence to the law.
  • A Labour Party spokesperson confirmed the 2026 conference will follow a comprehensive legal review to ensure compliance with the law and address the underrepresentation of women.
