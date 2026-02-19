Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leading think tank urges Rachel Reeves to scrap debt rules

Kate Devlin Whitehall Editor
  • The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has urged Rachel Reeves to abandon her self-imposed debt and borrowing rules, labelling them "dysfunctional" and detrimental to Britain's economic stability.
  • The think tank criticised the chancellor's approach, likening it to a driver focusing solely on the speedometer while neglecting crucial factors like whether the brakes are working.
  • The IFS argues that Reeves's fixation on her fiscal boundaries, which include not borrowing for day-to-day spending and reducing debt as a percentage of GDP by 2029/30, undermines sustainable public finances.
  • Economists warned that the current system leads to policy volatility, rushed decisions, and increased economic uncertainty, often ignoring longer-term challenges.
  • The IFS proposes replacing the current framework with a broader set of economic indicators, such as "fiscal traffic lights", to ensure better-designed policies and sustainable public finances.
