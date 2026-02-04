Labour makes fresh pledge after unveiling new National Cancer Plan
- Labour has pledged to meet all NHS cancer waiting time targets within three years, by 2029, as part of its new 10-year National Cancer Plan.
- The plan aims for 75 per cent of patients diagnosed from 2025 to be cancer-free or living well after five years, an increase from the current 60 per cent.
- Key initiatives include accelerating diagnosis, speeding up treatment times, increasing robotic-assisted procedures to half a million by 2035, and delivering 9.5 million additional cancer tests by 2029.
- The strategy also promises more personalised treatments through expanded genomic testing and access to cancer tests at any regional hospital.
- Experts warn that the plan's success hinges on significant investment and scaling up the healthcare workforce, as the NHS has not met the 62-day treatment target since 2015 and the UK lags in cancer survival rates.
