Starmer urged to ‘step up’ with Labour in ‘desperate need of a reset’
- Scotland's former Labour first minister, Lord McConnell, has called for a "complete reset" of the government.
- He also urged Sir Keir Starmer to "step up" and cease blaming advisers for mistakes.
- Speaking to Times Radio, Lord McConnell, who led Labour in Scotland from 2001 to 2007, stated: "To me there needs to be a complete reset here, not one of the half-hearted resets that we've seen."
- He challenged Labour figures to "show us what you’ve got" in what he described as a "moment of desperate need" for the party.
- "We need somebody now to step up and see that they can deliver that and they could most of all that they can provide hope for the people in the country," he added.
