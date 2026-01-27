Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How upcoming by-election could draw parallels with Labour’s defeat in Caerphilly

Labour launches social media campaign to put voters off tactically voting Green
  • Labour has launched a social media campaign against the Green Party ahead of the Gorton and Denton by-election, fearing the Greens could win the seat.
  • The by-election, scheduled for 26 February in Greater Manchester, was triggered by the resignation of former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne.
  • Labour MPs and pollsters warn that the Green Party could benefit from voter anger and tactical anti-Reform votes, drawing parallels to Labour's loss in the Caerphilly by-election.
  • Green Party leader Zack Polanski stated his party aims to 'replace the Labour Party' and views the Gorton and Denton contest as 'Greens vs Reform'.
  • Labour's campaign video highlights polling showing them second to Reform UK, with the Greens in third, and attacks Green policies on drug legalisation.
