How upcoming by-election could draw parallels with Labour’s defeat in Caerphilly
- Labour has launched a social media campaign against the Green Party ahead of the Gorton and Denton by-election, fearing the Greens could win the seat.
- The by-election, scheduled for 26 February in Greater Manchester, was triggered by the resignation of former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne.
- Labour MPs and pollsters warn that the Green Party could benefit from voter anger and tactical anti-Reform votes, drawing parallels to Labour's loss in the Caerphilly by-election.
- Green Party leader Zack Polanski stated his party aims to 'replace the Labour Party' and views the Gorton and Denton contest as 'Greens vs Reform'.
- Labour's campaign video highlights polling showing them second to Reform UK, with the Greens in third, and attacks Green policies on drug legalisation.