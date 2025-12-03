Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour rebellion over farm inheritance tax plans in new blow for Government

Rachel Reeves denies lying about Budget black hole to justify tax hikes
  • Rural Labour MPs have rebelled against government plans to impose inheritance tax on farmers, with dozens abstaining and one backbencher voting against the measures.
  • The government's proposals passed in the Commons with 327 votes to 182, securing a majority of 145 despite the internal Labour opposition.
  • Critics, including the National Farming Union and several Labour MPs, expressed deep concerns that the changes would severely impact ordinary farmers, especially the elderly, rather than targeting wealthy land barons.
  • Markus Campbell-Savours, the Labour MP who voted against, cited broken promises to his constituents regarding Agricultural Property Relief and stated he could not go back on his word.
  • Treasury minister James Murray defended the changes as a 'fair way forward' that provides generous relief while raising public funds, highlighting a concession for transferable allowances between spouses and civil partners.
