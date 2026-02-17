Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour accused of bribing voters with food at by-election event

Kate Devlin Whitehall Editor
  • Police are investigating claims that the Labour Party attempted to bribe voters with food during an event for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • The probe follows a video showing attendees at a dinner, reportedly for 600 people including Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell, being told to hold up Labour posters “if you want to get fed”.
  • Labour sources contend the event constituted “ordinary hospitality” and did not breach electoral law, which prohibits “treating” or corruptly influencing voters with provisions.
  • The by-election for the Gorton and Denton seat, vacated by Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, is a closely contested race for Labour against challenges from the Green Party and Reform UK.
  • Both the Green Party and Reform UK have criticised Labour over the incident, with Reform suggesting Labour risked breaking the law, while Labour dismissed the claims as politically motivated.
