Labour accused of bribing voters with food at by-election event
- Police are investigating claims that the Labour Party attempted to bribe voters with food during an event for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
- The probe follows a video showing attendees at a dinner, reportedly for 600 people including Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell, being told to hold up Labour posters “if you want to get fed”.
- Labour sources contend the event constituted “ordinary hospitality” and did not breach electoral law, which prohibits “treating” or corruptly influencing voters with provisions.
- The by-election for the Gorton and Denton seat, vacated by Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, is a closely contested race for Labour against challenges from the Green Party and Reform UK.
- Both the Green Party and Reform UK have criticised Labour over the incident, with Reform suggesting Labour risked breaking the law, while Labour dismissed the claims as politically motivated.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks