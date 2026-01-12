Avalanche kills British skier at resort in French Alps
- A British skier was killed by an avalanche while off-piste skiing at the La Plagne resort in the French Alps.
- The man, believed to be in his 50s, was with a group when the avalanche struck on Sunday afternoon.
- Rescue teams were alerted at 1.57pm and a large team, including a helicopter-deployed piste dog, was dispatched.
- He was found after 50 minutes of searching, buried under 2.5 metres of snow.
- The skier was not equipped with an avalanche transceiver and was not accompanied by a professional instructor.