Tourists in Japanese city warned after rise in killer bear attacks
- Kyoto has installed multilingual warning signs across the city to inform residents and tourists about a significant increase in bear sightings and activity.
- Japan is currently experiencing its most intense period of bear activity on record, with 13 fatalities and over 220 injuries reported since April, the highest numbers ever recorded.
- The National Police Agency is distributing 44 rifles and protective gear to 13 prefectures, supported by a 480m yen (£2.5m) government budget, to manage the surge in bear encounters.
- The rise in incidents is attributed to a tripled bear population since 2012, habitat loss, poor food harvests pushing bears into urban areas, and rural depopulation providing cover.
- Bear sightings are no longer confined to remote regions, with incidents reported near popular tourist destinations such as Kyoto’s Arashiyama bamboo forest.