Kyiv scrambles to repair ruined power grid after another Russian attack
- Kyiv's water and heating systems were briefly shut down on Saturday due to power grid instability caused by Russian strikes, amid intense cold.
- Russian forces have consistently targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure since 2022, leading to multi-hour daily blackouts and affecting heat and water supplies.
- The shutdown occurred as temperatures in Kyiv were below minus 10 degrees Celsius, with forecasts predicting further drops.
- The city administration initially announced the power system shutdown, which also impacted water, heating, and electrified public transport.
- Engineers quickly remedied the immediate issue, restoring power to parts of Kyiv and bringing the heating system back online, though the overall power situation remains challenging.