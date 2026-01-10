Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kyiv scrambles to repair ruined power grid after another Russian attack

Police officers look at a damaged residential building next to a broken car following a Russian attack in Kyiv early on January 9, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Police officers look at a damaged residential building next to a broken car following a Russian attack in Kyiv early on January 9, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine (AFP/Getty)
  • Kyiv's water and heating systems were briefly shut down on Saturday due to power grid instability caused by Russian strikes, amid intense cold.
  • Russian forces have consistently targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure since 2022, leading to multi-hour daily blackouts and affecting heat and water supplies.
  • The shutdown occurred as temperatures in Kyiv were below minus 10 degrees Celsius, with forecasts predicting further drops.
  • The city administration initially announced the power system shutdown, which also impacted water, heating, and electrified public transport.
  • Engineers quickly remedied the immediate issue, restoring power to parts of Kyiv and bringing the heating system back online, though the overall power situation remains challenging.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in