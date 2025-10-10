Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video shows devastated Kyiv apartments after major Russian drone attack

Fires break out in Kyiv apartments after major Russian attack
  • A Russian drone strike set fire to a residential high-rise in Kyiv’s central Pecherskyi district early on Thursday, 10 October 2025.
  • The blaze, caused by a drone, engulfed apartments on the 6th and 7th floors before firefighters brought it under control.
  • This strike was part of a wider missile and drone barrage on the capital, which also targeted energy infrastructure.
  • The attacks resulted in power outages across multiple districts in Kyiv.
  • Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 12 people were injured, with eight of them taken to hospital.
