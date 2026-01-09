Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four killed as Russia launches major hypersonic missile attack on Ukraine

Kyiv and Lviv struck by drones and missiles after Zelensky warns of ‘massive’ attack
  • Russia launched a major overnight offensive on Ukraine, using drones and at least 36 missiles, including a suspected hypersonic missile that struck critical infrastructure in Lviv.
  • The attacks resulted in at least four deaths in Kyiv and 19 injuries, with over 600,000 households losing power in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of an imminent large-scale Russian strike, accusing Vladimir Putin of weaponising winter.
  • Russia claimed the strikes targeted energy infrastructure and drone manufacturing in response to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on a residence of Vladimir Putin.
  • Separately, Keir Starmer signed a deal to deploy British troops to Ukraine post-peace deal, while Russia warned that any NATO troops would be considered legitimate military targets.
