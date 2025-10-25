Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine kill at least four people

Firefighters walk towards a warehouse that caught fire following a Russian attack, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Firefighters walk towards a warehouse that caught fire following a Russian attack, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine overnight into Saturday killed at least four people and wounded 16.
  • Kyiv reported two fatalities and nine injuries from a ballistic missile attack, while the Dnipropetrovsk region saw two deaths and seven wounded.
  • Ukraine's air defences intercepted four out of nine missiles and 50 out of 62 drones launched by Russia.
  • Separately, Russia's defence ministry stated its air defences shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.
  • These strikes followed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's appeal to the United States for expanded sanctions on Russian oil and the provision of long-range missiles, made during talks with European leaders in London.
