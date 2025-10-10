Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv with widespread blackouts and disrupted water supplies
- Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv early on Friday, injuring at least nine people and damaging residential buildings.
- The attacks caused widespread blackouts and disrupted water supplies across parts of the Ukrainian capital.
- Rescue crews evacuated over 20 people from a 17-storey apartment building, where flames engulfed the sixth and seventh floors.
- Five individuals were hospitalised following the assault, with others receiving first aid at the scene.
- This incident is the latest in a series of escalated Russian drone and missile strikes targeting Ukrainian cities, often focusing on energy infrastructure and civilian areas.