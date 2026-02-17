California surf legend brutally murdered in tourist hot spot
- Californian surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke was found dead in his apartment in Cahuita, Costa Rica, on Saturday following a violent home invasion.
- The 66-year-old, who owned a hotel in Puerto Viejo, showed signs of strangulation and stab wounds, according to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ).
- Two armed men reportedly threatened Van Dyke and a woman, believed to be his 31-year-old girlfriend, stealing valuables and a vehicle before the attack.
- The woman with him sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.
- Local tourism officials have described the killing as an isolated incident, reassuring visitors about the region's safety.
