Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

California surf legend brutally murdered in tourist hot spot

Kurt Van Dyke was found dead in his apartment Saturday. He was 66
Kurt Van Dyke was found dead in his apartment Saturday. He was 66 (Kurt Van Dyke/Facebook)
  • Californian surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke was found dead in his apartment in Cahuita, Costa Rica, on Saturday following a violent home invasion.
  • The 66-year-old, who owned a hotel in Puerto Viejo, showed signs of strangulation and stab wounds, according to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ).
  • Two armed men reportedly threatened Van Dyke and a woman, believed to be his 31-year-old girlfriend, stealing valuables and a vehicle before the attack.
  • The woman with him sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.
  • Local tourism officials have described the killing as an isolated incident, reassuring visitors about the region's safety.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in