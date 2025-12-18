Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coldplay kisscam HR boss Kristin Cabot breaks silence on her ‘bad decision’

A viral video captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot
A viral video captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot (@calebu2/TMX)
  • Kristin Cabot, a former human resources executive, has broken her silence on the viral Coldplay kiss cam incident with her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.
  • The video, which captured them embracing and then recoiling after realising they were on camera, garnered over 100 million views on TikTok.
  • The incident ultimately led to both Cabot and Byron resigning from their positions at Astronomer.
  • Cabot revealed she received dozens of death threats following the video's virality, which also significantly impacted her children.
  • She expressed regret for her 'bad decision' but hopes to demonstrate to her children that mistakes can be overcome without being threatened.
