Trump reportedly considering moving on from this longtime ally
- Donald Trump is reportedly considering a staff shake-up, which could see Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem moved from her position.
- Sources suggest the change could occur "really soon," potentially by the New Year, though the situation remains fluid.
- Despite Trump's personal approval of Noem, White House leaders are reportedly frustrated with her leadership, specifically her employment of chief advisor Corey Lewandowski.
- Noem was appointed to lead DHS after admitting she shot her family's pet dog, which led to her removal from Trump's vice-presidential shortlist.
- Trump is also reportedly considering Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for a potential cabinet role, with Youngkin expressing interest in an administrative position.