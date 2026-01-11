Noem caught changing her story on Minneapolis ICE shooting in CNN interview
- DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was pressed by Jake Tapper on CNN regarding an ICE agent's shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.
- Noem repeatedly defended the agent's actions, claiming he fired to protect himself, despite the vehicle appearing to turn away in a video that has been released.
- She spent the interview deflecting from Tapper’s questions and accusing Democrats and the media of being untruthful.
- As Noem insisted that Tapper was wrong to say she was lying about what was seen on the video of the shooting, she told Tapper that her remarks were “factual” before immediately being caught changing her story.
- The incident has led to thousands of protests nationwide, with Democrats condemning the shooting and accusing the White House of pushing mass deportation goals.