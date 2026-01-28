Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Calls for Kristi Noem to be impeached if she isn’t fired by Trump

Top Democrat Hakeem Jeffries joins calls to impeach Kristi Noem
  • House Democrats are intensifying calls for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following two fatal shootings by federal officers in Minneapolis.
  • Over 155 House Democrats have signed a resolution for her impeachment, with leaders like Hakeem Jeffries and Jamie Raskin threatening proceedings if she does not resign.
  • Democrats accuse Secretary Noem of unleashing an 'assault on constitutional rights' and covering up the circumstances of the shootings, which she labelled as involving 'domestic terrorists'.
  • The President has publicly supported Secretary Noem, stating she is 'doing a very good job' and will not be asked to resign, despite reshuffling leadership in the Minnesota operation.
  • The impeachment calls coincide with a looming vote on a $1.3 trillion government spending package, with Senate Democrats threatening to withhold funding for Homeland Security without new immigration enforcement safeguards.
