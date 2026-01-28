Calls for Kristi Noem to be impeached if she isn’t fired by Trump
- House Democrats are intensifying calls for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following two fatal shootings by federal officers in Minneapolis.
- Over 155 House Democrats have signed a resolution for her impeachment, with leaders like Hakeem Jeffries and Jamie Raskin threatening proceedings if she does not resign.
- Democrats accuse Secretary Noem of unleashing an 'assault on constitutional rights' and covering up the circumstances of the shootings, which she labelled as involving 'domestic terrorists'.
- The President has publicly supported Secretary Noem, stating she is 'doing a very good job' and will not be asked to resign, despite reshuffling leadership in the Minnesota operation.
- The impeachment calls coincide with a looming vote on a $1.3 trillion government spending package, with Senate Democrats threatening to withhold funding for Homeland Security without new immigration enforcement safeguards.