Kristi Noem’s usage of military aircraft seems to upset top brass
- Relations between Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and U.S. Coast Guard leadership have deteriorated due to her prioritization of deportations over other duties.
- Tensions escalated when Noem reportedly ordered a Coast Guard C-130 aircraft, engaged in a search-and-rescue mission for a missing servicemember, to return for a migrant deportation flight.
- Under Noem's direction, Coast Guard planes are now used for migrant deportations at ten times the previous rate, straining resources and re-prioritising missions like counternarcotics over search-and-rescue.
- The situation has created an atmosphere of caution within the Coast Guard, with one official describing a 'keep your head down' mentality.
- A DHS spokesperson denied these claims, stating that migrant transportation has not been prioritized over search-and-rescue and attributing the reports to a 'politicised deep state effort' against President Trump’s immigration agenda.
