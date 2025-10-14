Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kristi Noem says Coast Guard will get paid despite government shutdown

Trump just suggested some federal employees don’t deserve their legally required back pay
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced an “innovative solution” to ensure Coast Guard personnel are paid during the government shutdown, though specific details remain undisclosed.
  • This follows a directive from Trump for the Secretary of War to use “all available funds” to compensate military service members.
  • Sources suggest the administration may utilize funds from a $165 billion DHS bill, signed in July, to cover Coast Guard salaries.
  • The ongoing shutdown has resulted in over 4,000 federal employees being laid off and others, such as TSA workers, continuing to work without pay, causing widespread delays.
  • Congress remains deadlocked, with House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries attributing the lack of negotiation to Trump's influence over Republican leaders.
