CPS to appeal Kneecap ruling to clarify ‘important point of law’

Kneecap's Mo Chara leaves court after terror charge thrown out
  • The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced it will appeal the chief magistrate's decision to dismiss a terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh.
  • Ó hAnnaidh, performing as Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of the proscribed organisation Hezbollah at a gig in Kentish Town, north London, in November 2024.
  • Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring threw out the charge in late September, ruling that it was "unlawful" and outside his jurisdiction.
  • Mr Goldspring cited a technical error regarding the lack of Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions consent within the six-month statutory time limit.
  • The CPS said that its appeal is based on the belief that an "important point of law which needs to be clarified".
