‘Spying’ fears as nuclear air base targeted by drone flights
- Belgium's defence minister, Theo Francken, voiced alarm following unidentified drone flights near the Kleine Brogel air base, which houses US nuclear weapons.
- The incidents occurred over two distinct phases on Saturday and Sunday nights, with Francken suggesting they appeared to be a "spying operation".
- He explained that small drones initially tested radio frequencies, followed by larger drones aimed at destabilising the area and people.
- Francken noted that security services' jammers were ineffective as the drones adapted their frequencies, and shooting them down was complicated by potential collateral damage and legal ambiguities.
- The minister lamented Belgium's lack of adequate air defence systems to counter such threats, referencing similar unidentified drone incidents in Belgium and other European countries.