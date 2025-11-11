Legendary KISS frontman Ace Frehley’s cause of death revealed after death at 74
- Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss, died at the age of 74.
- His death on October 16 was determined by the Morris County Medical Examiner's Office to be an accident caused by blunt force injuries to the head from a fall.
- The autopsy report detailed facial fractures near his eyes and left ear, alongside bruising on his abdomen, thigh, and hip.
- Known as 'Space Ace' or 'The Spaceman', Frehley was celebrated for his theatrical pyrotechnic guitar performances and is the first of Kiss's four founding members to pass away.
- Frehley had a notable career with Kiss, leaving the band in 1982, rejoining for a successful reunion in the mid-1990s, and departing again in 2002.