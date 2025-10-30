Kirsty Gallacher says stranger physically assaulted her in London
- Kirsty Gallacher, the former Sky Sports News presenter, reported being physically assaulted in central London.
- The incident occurred at 7pm on Tuesday when a man dressed "all in black" kicked her "like he was kicking a football" as she walked to her car.
- Gallacher, who was left with bruises, said the attacker "scarpered" after the assault and criticised a nearby security guard for being "absolutely useless".
- She shared her shock and disappointment in an Instagram video, emphasising her vigilance and warning others about the dangers on London's streets.
- Celebrity friends offered support, and the Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment regarding the incident.