Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kirsty Gallacher says stranger physically assaulted her in London

Presenter Kirsty Gallacher says she was kicked by a man in central London
  • Kirsty Gallacher, the former Sky Sports News presenter, reported being physically assaulted in central London.
  • The incident occurred at 7pm on Tuesday when a man dressed "all in black" kicked her "like he was kicking a football" as she walked to her car.
  • Gallacher, who was left with bruises, said the attacker "scarpered" after the assault and criticised a nearby security guard for being "absolutely useless".
  • She shared her shock and disappointment in an Instagram video, emphasising her vigilance and warning others about the dangers on London's streets.
  • Celebrity friends offered support, and the Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment regarding the incident.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in