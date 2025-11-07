Locals furious at ‘embarrassing’ road sign spelling blunder
- Residents of Kirkby, Merseyside, have voiced their anger over the misspelling of their town's name on local road signs.
- Signs located near the M58 junction incorrectly display the town's name as 'Kirby' instead of the correct 'Kirkby'.
- Locals described the errors as 'shocking', 'disgraceful', and 'embarrassing', questioning how such mistakes could be made.
- One resident highlighted the irony of an incorrectly spelt sign being positioned directly beside another sign with the correct spelling.
- Reports indicate that plans are currently being made to correct the spelling errors on the affected road signs.