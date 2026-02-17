Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tributes paid to major cycling brand’s founder

King Liu, the founder of Taiwanese bicycle maker Giant and a ‘lifelong advocate for cycling culture’ died at the age of 91
King Liu, the founder of Taiwanese bicycle maker Giant and a ‘lifelong advocate for cycling culture’ died at the age of 91 (AFP/Getty)
  • King Liu, the founder of Taiwanese bicycle manufacturer Giant, has died at the age of 91.
  • He passed away peacefully on Monday, with the company describing him as a 'lifelong advocate for cycling culture'.
  • Liu established Giant in 1972 in Taichung, Taiwan, growing it into the world's largest bike designer and manufacturer by revenue.
  • Known as a “missionary” for cycling, he was credited with boosting the global recognition of Taiwan's bicycle industry.
  • Despite founding the company, Liu only began serious cycling at 73, completing a 900km ride around Taiwan, which he said boosted his confidence and health.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in