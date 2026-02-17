Tributes paid to major cycling brand’s founder
- King Liu, the founder of Taiwanese bicycle manufacturer Giant, has died at the age of 91.
- He passed away peacefully on Monday, with the company describing him as a 'lifelong advocate for cycling culture'.
- Liu established Giant in 1972 in Taichung, Taiwan, growing it into the world's largest bike designer and manufacturer by revenue.
- Known as a “missionary” for cycling, he was credited with boosting the global recognition of Taiwan's bicycle industry.
- Despite founding the company, Liu only began serious cycling at 73, completing a 900km ride around Taiwan, which he said boosted his confidence and health.
