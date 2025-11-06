Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew’s prince title and HRH style is officially removed by King Charles

Virginia Giuffre speaks about Prince Andrew in resurfaced Panorama interview: 'I was a toy'
  • King Charles has officially stripped Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his HRH style and prince title.
  • This formal change was enacted via Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm, published in The Gazette.
  • The decision follows growing controversy over Andrew's links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Andrew was also removed from the Roll of Peerage as the Duke of York, confirmed by a separate Royal Warrant.
  • Andrew has strenuously denied allegations of sexual abuse made by Virginia Giuffre.
