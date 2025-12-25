Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The King’s Speech: Charles urges Brits to embrace Second World War values

King Charles addressed the nation on Christmas Day
King Charles addressed the nation on Christmas Day (PA)
  • King Charles's Christmas message urged the nation to uphold Second World War values of courage, sacrifice, and community spirit amid global divisions.
  • He praised the "spontaneous bravery" of individuals who defended others, referencing recent events like the Bondi Beach shootings and the Manchester synagogue attack.
  • The King highlighted the impact of new technologies on community cohesion, suggesting a "digital detox" to foster stronger connections and renew souls.
  • His address emphasised the importance of pilgrimage and the Christian message of peace and reconciliation, drawing parallels with the journeys of Mary and Joseph.
  • The broadcast featured members of the Royal Family and concluded with the Songs for Ukraine Chorus, reflecting continued support for Ukraine.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in