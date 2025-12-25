The King’s Speech: Charles urges Brits to embrace Second World War values
- King Charles's Christmas message urged the nation to uphold Second World War values of courage, sacrifice, and community spirit amid global divisions.
- He praised the "spontaneous bravery" of individuals who defended others, referencing recent events like the Bondi Beach shootings and the Manchester synagogue attack.
- The King highlighted the impact of new technologies on community cohesion, suggesting a "digital detox" to foster stronger connections and renew souls.
- His address emphasised the importance of pilgrimage and the Christian message of peace and reconciliation, drawing parallels with the journeys of Mary and Joseph.
- The broadcast featured members of the Royal Family and concluded with the Songs for Ukraine Chorus, reflecting continued support for Ukraine.